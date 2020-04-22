An eight-session Zoom course, Ozark Ag 101, explores options for beginning farmers.
University of Missouri Extension offers the course to benefit beginning farmers, those who are new to the Ozarks and those who want to diversify their operations.
Classes will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays April 28 through May 21. After registering at extension2.missouri.edu/events/ozark-ag-101-zoom-sessions, participants will receive a Zoom link to the classes.
Topics include soils and fertilization, growing fruits and vegetables, livestock, forages, grazing and hay, structures, specialty crops, and growing a farm business. In addition to MU Extension instructor Eric Meusch, MU Extension specialists Ted Probert, Sarah Kenyon, Patrick Byers, Taylor Young, Kyle Whitaker and Scott Poock lead the sessions.
For more information, contact Meusch at 417-967-4545 or meusche@missouri.edu.
