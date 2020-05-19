For individuals who missed the first session of University of Missouri Extension’s free webinar series on financial health, registration is still open for the May 29 session.
“Your Financial Health in the COVID-19 Era” is available to all Missourians through a collaboration between the MU Department of Personal Financial Planning and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Sessions are 10 to 11:30 a.m. and include a one-hour presentation followed by a 30-minute Q&A. The series is free and open to the public. Register at www.cvent.com/d/wnq5mj/4W. Registered participants will receive an email with information on joining the sessions using Zoom.
For details, visit https://bit.ly/36b1yPn.
This free series is possible through Osher@Mizzou, a continuing education program for Missourians age 50-plus. The program offers more than 75 noncredit courses over four semesters each academic year. Osher@Mizzou started online learning on March 30. Learn more at osher.missouri.edu.
