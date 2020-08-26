The following area students were recently named by the University of Missouri-Columbia as graduates for the spring semester.
Cole Camp: Blaire Riley, Molly Roe, Rachel Staus.
Clinton: Hannah Boden, Megan Bremer, Rebekah Komer.
Windsor: Savannah Lyons, Michael Verderaime.
Holden: Kailey Huffaker.
Knob Noster: Kyle Zimmerschied.
Warrensburg: Lisa Barabas, Taylor Bellamy, Erika Eckfeld, Carrie Gleason, Katherine Gostomski, Taylor Kinde, Julia Munley, Peter Voskovitch, Bailey Yost.
California: Sophie Brant, Luke Burger, Sidney Draffen, Landon Mouse, Katheryn Robbins, Morgan Trachsel.
Clarksburg: Ethan Hodges.
Jamestown: Caleb Bleich.
Green Ridge: Libby Dove.
Houstonia: Hanna Gregory.
Hughesville: Ali Chamberlin.
Sedalia: Daniel Bridges, Mariah Cairer, Marigrace Heinze, Timothy Kuehner, Gabbrielle Mallard, Derek Patton, Jayce Simoncic, Avery Snelling, Chancellor Spangler, Jillian Vansell, Brenden Volcko, Laura Wadley, Rexford Walters.
Smithton: Devyn Bryant.
Marshall: Kevin Almazan, Wendy Cortes, Jacob Elfrink, Cole Huston, Lukas Jakubin, Alex Jones, Shuwen Lin, Sydney Mason, Charles Maupin, Zayne Thomas, Joseph Wansing.
Slater: Jensen Peel.
