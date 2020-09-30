Offices within the Sedalia Municipal Building will be closed from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 in order for city staff to attend the funeral services of a fellow employee.
Those needing to make a water bill payment during this time can utilize the blue night deposit box south on the south side of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.