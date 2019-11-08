State Rep. Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, was presented the MCA Advocacy Award by Kyna Iman, MCA Governmental Consultant, at the Missouri Citizens for the Arts Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Museum of Arts and Archaeology-Columbia.
Muntzel introduced and passed HB266 which establishes the designation of “Missouri Historical Theater" for not-for-profit theaters that have been in continuous production for more than 50 years. He recognizes these theatres for their contributions to tourism and arts promotion.
Muntzel recognized June Cardwell, his legislator assistant, Doug Crews, president of the board of directors for Lyceum Theater, and other members of the Lyceum Theater who were instrumental in advancing HB 266 to be passed.
The Missouri State Council for the Arts will be administering the "Missouri Historical Theater" designation. Any theater that is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that has been in operation for at least 50 years, has an established performance history, and contributes to tourism and arts promotion may apply for the designation by contacting the Missouri State Council of the Arts.
For more information, call Muntzel’s office at 573-751-0169.
