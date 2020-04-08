Missouri Valley Community Action Agency is still providing most of its services to individuals and families, but offices are closed to the public and most staff members are working from home. Weatherization and Section 8 housing inspections are suspended.
MVCAA is serving Head Start families via weekly phone contacts and teachers have been preparing packets for the children. It has also created private Facebook groups for each of the centers, so the teachers and family advocates at those locations can interact with families and share educational and other supportive materials and videos.
MVCAA is also continuing to provide emergency services remotely and encourage customers that need assistance to call 660-886-7476 ext. 832, leave a message, and someone will return the call with further guidance and/or resources. The agency has funds that can help individuals with prescription costs, rent, utilities, and other emergency needs.
The State of Missouri has extended the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program Energy Assistance to May 31 so people having difficulty paying their utility bill can still apply. Applications can be found at www.mvcaa.net/programs-services/energy-assistance and mailed to the outreach office in Carrollton at 16 S. Folger St., Carrollton, Mo. 64633.
