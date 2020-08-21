Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Thomas, of Hughesville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 22.
Norma Lea Smith and Cpl. Jerry Thomas were married Aug. 22, 1970, at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg, by the Rev. O.L. Taylor.
Mr. Thomas is retired from Alcan Cable in Sedalia.
They have two children, Jared Thomas, of Hughesville, and Bobbie JoAnn Bohon, of Mt. Clemons, Michigan; and five grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.