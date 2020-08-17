Mr. and Mrs. Larry Myers, of Sedalia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 6.
Paulette Nicholson and Larry Myers were married Aug. 6, 1970, at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia by Father Ron Hoenninger.
Mr. Myers is retired after 50 years in the retail furniture business in Sedalia. Mrs. Myers is retired after 29 years at Third National Bank in Sedalia
They have one child, Jason Myers, of Sedalia.
The couple request no gifts.
