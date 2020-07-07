The Sedalia/Pettis County NAACP will host a public informational meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 10 in the basement fellowship hall at Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 207 E. Pettis St. Sedalia attorney Laurie Ward will speak about the responsibilities and rights of an individual when he or she is stopped by a law enforcement officer. Ward will discuss appropriate behavior for a person stopped as well as what law enforcement can and cannot do. A question-and-answer session will follow Ward’s presentation.
According to organizers, the purpose of the presentation is to provide information to help residents and law enforcement officers work together better. It is not intended to be a forum for police bashing or for protester bashing; those expressing anti-police or anti-protester sentiments will be asked to leave.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
(0) comments
