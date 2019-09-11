A Native American Artifact Trade Show will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the MFA propane building, as part of the Otterville Street Fair. The annual show will be presented by Sedalia West-Central Missouri Archaeology Society. The public is invited to bring their personal artifacts for free identification as to type, age, culture and usage. The event is free and open to the public.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.