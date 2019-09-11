A Native American Artifact Trade Show will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the MFA propane building, as part of the Otterville Street Fair. The annual show will be presented by Sedalia West-Central Missouri Archaeology Society. The public is invited to bring their personal artifacts for free identification as to type, age, culture and usage. The event is free and open to the public.
