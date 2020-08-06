Officials announced the cancellation of Division II fall sports championships as the NCAA strengthened return-to-play requirements Wednesday, jeopardizing campaigns for programs at the University of Central Missouri.
The NCAA Division II Presidents Council canceled the seven scheduled 2020 fall sports championships Wednesday due to “operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council, in a news release. “It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future.”
The NCAA issued requirements to conduct fall sports Wednesday, which included required COVID-19 testing 72 hours before competition and weekly in-season testing for “high contact risk sports.” Another requirement added that member schools must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for student-athletes.
Last year, the University of Central Missouri qualified for NCAA-II postseason events in cross-country, football, volleyball and soccer. The latter three qualify as high contact risk sports.
Athletic directors from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association met Thursday in response to the announcement. Classes at UCM are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
Last week, the MIAA outlined starting dates for fall sports. From the first day of classes until Aug. 24, football teams may conduct team meetings and conditioning activities with no on-field activities. All fall sports teams may begin full practice sessions Aug. 31.
The MIAA modified regular-season and conference championship schedules in June to limit contact and travel and delayed the start of practices and competition in July. Central Missouri’s first fall sports contests are scheduled for Oct. 2.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
