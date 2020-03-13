Fiction:
“Out of the Attic,” by V. C. Andrews.
“The Perfect Explanation,” by Eleanor Anstruther.
“The Burn,” by Kathleen Kent.
“Hi Five,” by Joe Ide. (Mystery)
“Remembrance,” by Rita Woods.
“Dead to Her,” by Sarah Pinborough.
“The Chill,” by Scott Carson.
“A Witch in Time,” by Constance Sayers.
“Apeirogon,” by Colum McCann.
Nonfiction:
“The Third Rainbow Girl,” by Emma Copley Eisenberg.
“The Phantom Prince,” by Elizabeth Kendall.
“Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.