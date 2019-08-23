New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 24
Fiction:
“Love and Death Among the Cheetahs,” by Rhys Bowen.
“Contraband,” by Stuart Woods.
“The Other Mrs. Miller,” by Allison M. Dickson
“Fleishman is in Trouble,” by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.
“You’ve Been Volunteered,” by Laurie Gelman.
“Delayed Rays of a Star,” by “Amanda Lee Koe.
“The World Doesn’t Require You,” by Rion Amilcar Scott.
Nonfiction:
“Three Women,” by Lisa Taddeo.
“My Friend Anna: A True Story of a Fake Heiress,” by Rachel DeLoache Williams.
“Travel Light, Move Fast,” by Alexandra Fuller.
Visit the website www.sedalialibrary.com for a listing of additional new books.
