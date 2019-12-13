New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Dec. 14
Fiction
“Genesis,” by Robin Cook.
“Sword of Kings,” by Bernard Cornwell.
“Louis L’Amour’s Lost Treasures: Volume 2,” by Louis L’Amour.
“The Book of Science and Antiquities,” by Thomas Keneally.
“Just Watch Me,” by Jeffry P. Lindsay.
“White Elephant,” by Trish Harnetiaux.
“Dead Astronauts,” by Jeff VanderMeer.
Nonfiction
“Don’t Keep Your Day Job,” by Cathy Heller.
“Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving,” by Mo Rocca.
“Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African-American Cooking,” by Toni Tipton Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.