With less than two weeks before the close of filing for the April 7 Municipal Election, several candidates have announced their intention to run for a seat on city and school boards. A number of entities are still in need of candidates for their respective openings.
Interested parties have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 to file for candidacy.
City of Sedalia
Four members of the Sedalia City Council have two-year terms expiring in April. Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman and Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe filed for re-election on Tuesday. Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash and Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe also have terms that expire in April but neither are filing for re-election. Two newcomers, Chris Marshall and Tina Boggess, filed as candidates for Ward 2. Former councilman Larry Stevenson and Sedalia Park Board member Rhiannon Foster have filed for the Ward 4 seat.
City of Smithton
Mayor of Smithon Damian Lemens, East Ward Alderman Edward Saltsgaver and West Ward Alderman John Hollomon’s terms expire in April. As of Dec. 18, no one had filed for any of the seats. The city could not be reached by press time for updated results.
City of La Monte
Mayor Ronnie McNeive’s term will expire in April and he has filed for re-election. Sherry Motley has also filed for the position. Ward 1 Alderman Fred Armstrong and Ward 2 Alderman David Wessel’s terms will also expire in April and both have filed for re-election.
City of Green Ridge
Mayor Ronnie Ollison, Alderman Tonny Turner Sr., and Alderman Charles Martin’s terms will all expire in April. All three have filed for re-election.
City of Houstonia
Mayor Brenda Cramer, North Ward Alderman Ashley Station, South Ward Alderman William Aaron Smith’s terms will all expire in April.
Village of Hughesville
The Village of Hughesville could not be reached by press time for its filing information.
Sedalia School District 200
The terms of four Board of Education members expire in April. Three three-year terms filled by Scott Gardner, Michael Stees and Kenny Coffelt and one one-year term filled by Matthew Herren are up for re-election. Herren was appointed to a one-year term after board member Steve Schilib died earlier this year. All four men have filed for re-election with Gardner, Stees and Coffelt filing for three-year terms and Herren filing for the one-year term.
Smithton School District
Three seats are open for the April election on the Board of Education. John Frazee, Sara Moore and Dennis Steele’s terms will expire. Moore and Steele have filed for re-election. They will face Erin Gilbert who has filed as a candidate.
Dresden School District
Three seats will be up for election in April as the terms of Josh Nold, Shawn Harris and board treasurer Jeri Gail Uptegrove are expiring. Harris is the only candidate to file to date.
La Monte School District
The terms of Leah Mahin, Linda Davis and Katie Hall are up for election this April. Mahin has filed for re-election.
Pettis County R-V Northwest School District
The terms of three board members, Dr. Janeene Williams, Amy Kreisel and Mike Weathers, will be open in April. Williams has filed for re-election.
Green Ridge School District
Board of Education President Barry White along with board members Kenneth Ollison and Bob Stone are all up for re-election in April. The three incumbents have all filed for re-election.
State Fair Community College
The terms of Board of Trustees members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger will expire in April. Two candidates, Justin Hubbs and Richard Parker, have filed for the seats.
Pettis County Ambulance District
So far only one incumbent has filed for the PCAD Board of Directors. Mike Layton, who serves as vice chairman, as filed for re-election to District 2. No one has filed for District 5, which is currently served by Greg Nehring.
