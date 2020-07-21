For the second consecutive reporting day, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County has increased by double digits.
On Monday, the Pettis County Health Center reported an increase of 15 cases over the weekend. There are now a total of 231 cases compared to the 216 reported Friday. On Friday, the confirmed number of cases of COVID-19 increased by 24.
Countywide, 4,955 tests have been administered. There is a 34.30% increase in positive cases in the last week. Health center officials are monitoring 136 individuals. Eighty residents of Pettis County have active cases of COVID-19. There have been two deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 33,624 cases with 1,132 deaths in the state.
As part of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing for Monday, health center officials noted there have been numerous calls regarding when nursing homes, assisted living and residential care facilities will be able to allow more visitation with loved ones. According to DHSS, which is the licensing and regulatory agency for these facilities, in order to move to the next phase of reopening, a facility most conduct baseline testing of all residents and staff.
“if there is a positive resident or staff, the facility must have 28 days without a new case in the facility and most importantly, there must be a steady decrease in cases in the county for 14 days,” the report states. “Pettis County is not close to reaching that goal.”
Officials reiterated, “at this time, the only options for bringing down our case count is everyone wearing a mask, with limited exceptions, maintaining six feet of distance between non-household contacts including other family members who do not live in the household, good handwashing, and staying home if you are ill.”
Officials cautioned against family gatherings and parties which “may seem safe, but we have seen a significant number of cases related to such events.”
The report cautions individuals about travel this summer as many states are now considered hot spots. Twenty-eight states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have statewide mask mandates and many cities and counties have mask requirements. In addition, some states require mandatory 14-day quarantine if an individual is coming from a high-risk area. Officials suggest individuals check on destinations before traveling to be prepared for possible quarantines upon arrival.
