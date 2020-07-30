The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by eight Thursday, marking the first time in several days Pettis County has reported an increase in the single digits.
The total number of confirmed cases in Pettis County is now 366, up from Wednesday’s report of 358 cases. Eight people remain hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus. There are a total of 111 active cases in the county. The number of individuals released to normal activity is reported at 253.
Missouri is now listed as a red state, meaning the state is experiencing a very high level of transmission of the coronavirus. Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services listed a total of 48,834 cases. That number is an increase of 2,804 from the previous day’s totals. A total of 1,233 Missouri citizens have died from the COVID-19 virus.
