New Lebanon will celebrate the town’s bicentennial from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
There will be programs and exhibits in the 1860-era church, the 1899 one-room schoolhouse and the old Abe Rothygeb General Store. There will also be children’s activities, food stands, music, art exhibits, horse and wagon rides and historic demonstrations.
The opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday. The town is on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information, contact Jeanette (Rothgeb) Heaton at 660-366-4482 or nlps@socket.net.
