National and statewide companies have entered into the Sedalia market while local owners have been making business moves of their own. Here is a roundup of expansions and openings in the community:
Hampton Inn - Opening
Construction and internal work are nearly complete at Sedalia’s newest hotel.
Hampton Inn will open its doors to guests Jan. 24 at 3909 W. Ninth St. off of U.S. Route 50. The hotel has been a work in progress for more than a year behind Tractor Supply Co. Preparations extend even farther back to 2016 when the Sedalia City Council raised city code height limits to make way for the four-story building.
Hampton Inn will contain 80 rooms, an indoor pool, a fitness center and a meeting room. It is already accepting online reservations for dates after March 1. The fully-staffed facility is no longer hiring, and a date for a grand opening is still pending.
Total Fitness Gym
Total Fitness Gym is expanding to accommodate its CrossFit classes.
Gym owner Travis Jobe said he is planning to add 100 feet of extra space onto the back of the Total Fitness building at 1520 Devin Road. The expansion will create more room for CrossFit Sedalia, which Jobe operates inside the gym.
CrossFit Sedalia and Total Fitness are separate entities that have been sharing the same building. Once the expansion is complete, the CrossFit program will use the new space as its own dedicated area. Jobe said he could use the new addition for group fitness classes and personal training sessions, as well.
CrossFit is a fitness regimen focused on rapid high-intensity exercises interspersed between periods of rest. Jobe selects a different combination of movements for each class to build cardio endurance and strength.
Mid-America Orthopedics
Mid-America Orthopedics Kansas City has expanded its reach and introduced a new orthopedic surgeon to Sedalia. Dr. Craig Yager is seeing patients at a new Sedalia office in the Orscheln Plaza in the 2400 block of South Limit Avenue.
Yager’s specialties include arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement surgery, fracture care and general orthopedics.
“He has a special interest in the athlete of all skills levels and getting patients back to the activities they enjoy doing,” according to a company release. “Craig is excited to return to the Midwest and work with his patients to find solutions to their musculoskeletal conditions.”
Yager is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia School of Medicine. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Kansas in Wichita and a fellowship in sports medicine at the San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in San Diego, California.
He has returned to his native Missouri where he was born in Marshall and grew up in Kansas City and Hannibal.
The Lantern House
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for a new restaurant and event center in the former Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots. The Lantern House welcomed customers for the first time on New Year’s Eve and began its weeklong restaurant service this month.
The chamber will commemorate the next chapter of the property, 21746 U.S. Route 50, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23. Dukes and Boots operated for nine years as a country bar and dance hall just outside Sedalia city limits.
Lisa Kindle-Tatum and Jeff Shaver took over the building’s lease from Dukes and Boots owner Dale Malone. Kindle-Tatum and Shaver remodeled the interior to create a more elegant atmosphere for home-cooked dining and special events.
