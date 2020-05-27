Michael and Emily Niemeier, of La Monte, became the parents of a son, Rhett Gentry Niemeier, born Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
The maternal grandparents are Marvin and Sue Perkins, of Cole Camp. The maternal great-grandparents are Virginia Perkins and J.W. Twenter, both of Sedalia.
The paternal grandparents are Tim and Robin Kerksiek, of Concordia, and Richard and Sandy Niemeier, of Higginsville. The paternal great-grandparents are Gary and Carol Inman, of Concordia, and Wanda Niemeier, of Higginsville.
