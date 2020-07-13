The NJCAA rescheduled a majority of athletic competition, including soccer and basketball championship seasons, to begin play in spring 2021.
Announced in a news release Monday, the move follows recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, which finalized the decision Monday in an emergency board meeting.
"Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place,” NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said in a news release.
State Fair Community College men’s and women’s soccer are permitted to begin practice March 15, 2021, with the first of a 14-game scheduled permitted to begin April 2. The NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships are scheduled for June 2.
Soccer programs are allotted 60 consecutive calendar days in fall for practice and scrimmages between Aug. 15-Nov. 15.
SFCC athletic director Darren Pannier, who represents Region 16 on the NJCAA Board of Regents and abstained from voting, said that despite postponing the usual fall routine, he is pleased student-athletes can still get acclimated to the Sedalia campus.
“Now they come here in August, they get their feet wet, they can push a little harder in the classroom and there's less opportunity to get distracted,” Pannier said. “We needed to retain the student-athletes and put them on course to graduate in two years.”
SFCC men’s and women’s basketball are allowed 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Sept. 15-Dec. 15. Practice is permitted to begin Jan. 11, 2021 and games may begin Jan. 22. Teams can schedule up to 22 games to be completed by April 10, with the NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for April 19.
State Fair baseball and softball are permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages between Sept. 5-Nov. 15. Practices for both programs may begin Jan. 10 and competition can start Jan. 22.
Softball is permitted 30 dates of competition, with an assumption of doubleheaders, while baseball is allotted 56 games.
The NJCAA Division I Softball Championship is scheduled for May 25-29, 2021. The NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series is slated to begin May 29, 2021.
NJCAA cross-country and Division III women’s tennis campaigns will remain as originally scheduled.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
