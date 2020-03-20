There was an announcement made during the Governor’s daily briefing Thursday that there would be coronavirus testing at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 21. This statement is NOT true. There is no testing at the Fairgrounds this weekend. A group was working on the planning process for a community testing program and this planning was misinterpreted.
The Pettis County Health Center has solid plans developed over the years to provide for the mass distribution of medication or in this case testing for a large number of people. As more testing becomes available, we will inform the community of when and where testing will be available.
We are working closely with Bothwell Regional Health Center to make sure those who need to be tested have the test available. We understand that many people are concerned and want to know if they have the virus. Tests are most accurate when there are symptoms such a fever, cough and shortness of breath. At this time, we are asking anyone who is ill to stay home and contact their health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, contact the Bothwell Walk In Clinic by phone at 660-827-7900 before arriving. You will be instructed to call again when you arrive, identify your car and wait for a staff member to come out to assess you. A decision will then be made regarding what type of testing is best for you. There is still influenza circulating in the community.
We understand this is a very stressful time for our community. There is a lot of uncertainty and everyone wants answers to how long this will last. Unfortunately, right now there are no firm answers. The Pettis County Health Center is working to keep our community as safe as possible. Please follow the guidance provided from many sources – wash your hands, avoid crowds, do not go to groups of more than 10 people and above all, stay home if you are sick.
For questions related to Coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a 24 hour a day hotline at 877-435-8411.
