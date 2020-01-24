The Sedalia Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning at the Econo Lodge, 3501 W. Broadway Blvd., with no injuries reported.
Firefighters responded around 11 a.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen coming out of several windows on the front of the building. Sedalia Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin told the Democrat around noon the incident was still under investigation. He said there were no injuries and the fire had been contained to a couple of rooms inside the hotel.
Due to the extent of the fire, the SFD has requested the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office investigate the scene. Irwin said he would be able to provide more information once the fire marshal conducted an investigation.
