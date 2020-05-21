According to a Missouri Department of Transportation press release, MoDOT will stop work in most routine work zones at noon on Friday, May 22, and will resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
While most work zones will not be active over the weekend, it may be necessary for some lane closures to remain in place.
MoDOT advises drivers to plan ahead before traveling by checking out the department’s Traveler Information Map, which provides the latest road conditions, including closures, work zones and incidents, at www.modot.org. A mobile map app is also available for smartphone users. Drivers can also call MoDOT’s 24/7 customer service toll free at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).
