There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County, according to this week’s report from the Pettis County Health Center.
According to Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin, the county has seen no new cases since the previous three confirmed cases.
“Of the three cases, two have recovered,” Martin said via email Monday morning. “The one remaining continues to recover at home.”
Health center employees continue to contact those in quarantine twice a day to check on them. Nine individuals in Pettis County are under quarantine, a decrease from last week’s report. According to Martin, those in quarantine were identified as a close contact to a positive case.
“The case may not have been in our county, but we were notified that the close contact lives in our county,” Martin noted.
As of noon Friday, 160 people had been tested in Pettis County for the week of April 6. That brings the total to 276 in Pettis County since testing began.
Of the 160 tests completed last week, almost all of those results have been received and there are no new cases so far, Martin explained. She said the health center is in close contact with those patients’ health care providers so the center is receiving information quickly.
“With Katy Trail Community Health beginning community testing tomorrow (April 14), I suspect we will see more positive cases,” Martin added. “The more you test, the more cases you will generally find.”
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, Katy Trail will offer community testing from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday on an appointment basis for patients with an order from a health care provider. When the order is received, the patient will be contacted by Katy Trail staff to set up an appointment.
Testing will also be available at Katy Trail Community Health in Warsaw, Versailles and Marshall on a different schedule.
The briefing states the criteria for testing has expanded to include people who are immunocompromised, health care employees, people 65 or older, people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart problems, respiratory problems, kidney disease and cancer, women who are pregnant or up to two weeks after delivery, people who live in group homes, long term care or other group settings, homeless people, people who use prednisone for long periods of time and people with a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For more information, contact the appointment line at 877-733-5824.
Allergy season is presenting new challenges for health care providers when it comes to identifying people who have COVID-19, Martin said.
“Fever is still a common marker for COVID-19 but not with allergies,” she explained. “Most people who have allergies know what the symptoms feel like — often accompanied by itchy, watery eyes and sneezing with a clear nasal discharge. As people are presenting with some different symptoms to COVID-19, the important thing to remember is that people should be aware of something that is different, particularly with a fever.”
Individuals concerned with their health regarding COVID-19 symptoms are urged to contact their health care provider before going immediately to their doctor’s office, hospital or health care center unless they need emergency treatment.
