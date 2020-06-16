No weapon was found in the search and investigation of a Sedalia woman who was shot and killed by a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy Saturday night.
Hannah R. Fizer, 25, of Sedalia, was shot and killed by a Pettis County deputy after allegedly claiming to have a gun and threatening to shoot the deputy during a traffic stop Saturday evening in Sedalia.
Information has been released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is handling the investigation, that no weapon was found in Fizer’s vehicle.
“They (investigators) didn’t find a weapon in the car...” said MSHP Troop A Public Information Officer Sgt. William Lowe. “They did that (the search of the vehicle) late yesterday (Monday) afternoon. I think I got notified about 5:30 p.m. or so.”
MSHP Troop A Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Bell also confirmed no weapon had been found in the vehicle. Bell said the patrol would “hopefully” have the autopsy sometime Wednesday. The autopsy is being done by the Boone County Medical Examiner, according to Bell.
According to a press release, at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday a Pettis County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive in Sedalia. According to the MSHP Troop A Twitter account, the initial reason for the stop was speeding and careless and imprudent driving. The tweet states Fizer ran a traffic light at Broadway and Thompson, then kept traveling as the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. Fizer eventually pulled off the road near LeMaire’s Cajun Catfish and Seafood House, 3500 W. Broadway Blvd.
Fizer then allegedly claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot the deputy. Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond told the Democrat Sunday “it escalated into a situation where he had to fire his weapon.” The deputy discharged his weapon, striking Fizer and officers then rendered first aid. Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith pronounced Fizer deceased at the scene.
The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control is handling the investigation into the shooting.
Bond later confirmed to the Democrat the deputy did not have a body or car camera. He told KOMU Monday night it had been three years since the department had body cameras, saying the department had technical difficulties with them and funding “has not allowed us to be able to provide them for the deputies at this point.”
Lowe said investigators were looking for surveillance footage of the incident but did not know if they had been able to find any.
“That I don’t know,” Lowe said. “I know that they were looking but I haven’t been whether they found anything.”
Bell told the Democrat Monday that Fizer’s case is a “top priority” and the investigation was complex.
“(Investigators are) being meticulous and methodical about every little piece of evidence,” Bell told the Democrat Tuesday afternoon. “Or evidence that hasn’t been discovered yet whether that’s a witness that saw something that hasn’t come forward yet or has come forward and it’s on their phone, just stuff like that.”
According to the Associated Press, Bond said the deputy has worked for Pettis County since 2007 and the department has not had any previous complaints against him. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.