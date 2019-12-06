The NoBro Art Walk will be hosted from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in various businesses on South Ohio Avenue in downtown Sedalia. Ohio Hair Co. will host artists J.D. Parker, Tiffany Hill and Patrick Monahan; State Fair Floral will host Becky King, Mary Elizabeth and Janice Hargrave; Fitter’s 5th Street Pub will host upstairs Abby Lynn, Bethany Bay Stratton, and Richard A. Rohr; and Two-Bit Barber Shop will host Chester Lux, Bryan Batsell and Kelsey Raines.

