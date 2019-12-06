The NoBro Art Walk will be hosted from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in various businesses on South Ohio Avenue in downtown Sedalia. Ohio Hair Co. will host artists J.D. Parker, Tiffany Hill and Patrick Monahan; State Fair Floral will host Becky King, Mary Elizabeth and Janice Hargrave; Fitter’s 5th Street Pub will host upstairs Abby Lynn, Bethany Bay Stratton, and Richard A. Rohr; and Two-Bit Barber Shop will host Chester Lux, Bryan Batsell and Kelsey Raines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- For Packers' Preston Smith, matchup with Redskins just ‘the next game’ — even if it’s more than that
- Q&A with the 'Cats: Jered Padmos
- Eddie Murphy: Women find me sexy
- Kylie Jenner's daughter can snowboard
- Ninth Circuit lifts injunctions on Trump rule change, chastises ‘feckless Congress’ for failing to address immigration reform
- Biden leads in latest national poll as all top-tier candidates lose ground
- Badgers' senior WR A.J. Taylor ruled out for season
- Judge rules for Skidmore over Stanton
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Sedalia businesses to open new locations
- Suspect leads SPD on high speed chase
- Two Kaysinger schools consider four-day week
- SFD fights two-story residential fire Monday
- Lincoln returns to Class 1 Show-Me Bowl with 46-20 win over Marceline
- Sedalians spend Thanksgiving evening hunting for deals
- A quest for family connection: Local woman finds her birth parents
- Green Ridge considers options for teacher retention
- Nutcracker coming to the stage next weekend
- Sedalia house a total loss after fire
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.