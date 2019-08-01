NoBro Arts will host its August art walk from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sedalia. The walk will include art by local artists showing at these businesses along Ohio Avenue: The Ohio Hair Co., State Fair Floral, Fitter’s 5th Street Pub, Two Bit Barber Shop, and Hotel Bothwell.
