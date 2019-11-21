Nominations are being accepted for the January 2020 public election of Benton County University of Missouri Extension council members.
Candidate recommendations may be made by contacting the Benton County Extension Center at 660-438-5012 or bentonco@missouri.edu by Dec. 2. Nominees will then be contacted to secure their permission before being placed on the ballot. Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting the Benton County Extension Center. Council members are elected or appointed to two-year terms and may not serve more than two consecutive terms. Council candidates must be at least 18 years old and live in Benton County.
The council meets on the first Thursday of each month, typically at 7 p.m., in rotating locations around the county. There are seven vacancies, or about half the council, to be filled.
"We need individuals from all walks of life and professions who have a passion for helping to make Benton County a better place — people in agriculture, business people, retirees, military, educators, parents, government employees, and more,” said Amie Breshears, Benton County Extension director. “People may think of us as ‘farmers and 4H,’ but we also want to help with business and economic development, nutrition and healthy living, nature and the outdoors, and other services important to Benton Countians."
