Northwest High School will host a dinner for the senior class at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. On the menu will be barbecue beef and pork, baked beans, baked potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, bread, dessert and a drink. Tickets cost $8.50 in advance and $9 at the door for adults and $5 for children $5 ages 6-11.
