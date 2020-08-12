Blake Pomajzl of Sedalia, was recently named to the Northwestern College academic dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
The dean’s list is composed of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Pomajzl is the son of Michael and Deana Pomajzl, of Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.