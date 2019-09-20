Ervene Nothwehr will celebrate her 90th birthday with cake and punch during an open house, hosted by her children, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sedalia.
Ervene was born Oct. 1, 1929, in Shenandoah, Iowa.
She was married to the Rev. Rolland Nothwehr, now deceased.
Ervene has three children, Danny (Sharon) Nothwehr, of Sedalia, Randy (Mickey) Nothwehr, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Renee’ (David) Curtis, of La Monte; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
