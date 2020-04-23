O I C Studios will continue to present the Quarantine Series at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Streaming live via Zoom, Facebook and O I C Radio there will be discussions, interviews and live performances from regional and independent artists, poets, writers, authors, musicians, and other creative people.
On Saturday, April 25, O I C will be live streaming from the James Bryants’ Creative Minds Facebook page. It will feature the live interview of Missouri Poet Laureate Karen Craigo.
