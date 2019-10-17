O I C Studios will host an open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at
Backwoods Guitar LLC, 120 S. Osage Ave. in Sedalia.
Open Mic is a creative and interactive event showcasing spoken word, music, comedy
and other performance arts. The audience can expect both traditional and avant-garde works.
Those wishing to participate in open mic may sign up upon arrival. Seating may be limited so feel free to bring chairs.
This event will be the “Halloween Spooktacular!” with tricks and treats. There will be a raffle with prizes valued up to $400. The event will also feature a Halloween costume contest and a “bashing balloons for bucks” game. And, great music from area musicians and songwriters along with Halloween-themed spoken word from area poets and writers.
For more information, call James at 660-553-4572 or visit www.oicstudios.com. Admission is free. Those attending must be 18 years of age or older.
