OIC Studios hosts The Quarantine Series at 6 p.m. each Saturday on Facebook and OIC Radio.
The series will present varied and eclectic programming which focuses on discussions, interviews and live performances from regional and independent artists. The series promotes artists and what they do: poets, writers, authors, musicians, and other creative artists.
Check out the lineup of weekly programming at www.oicstudios.com.
