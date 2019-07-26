OIC Studios along with SpoFest will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Backwoods Guitar LLC, 120 S. Osage Ave.
Open Mic Night is a creative and interactive event showcasing spoken word, music, comedy
and other performance arts. The audience can expect both traditional and avant-garde works. There will also be trivia and games with gift certificates from area businesses up for grabs.
Those wishing to participate in the open mic may sign up upon arrival. Seating may be limited so feel free to bring chairs. For more information, visit www.oicstudios.com.
