Old Drum Open Mic will host its next program from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 with music, stories, poetry, and essays at Java Junction in downtown in Warrensburg.
Jessica Paxton is back for the summer and will read a “handful of poems.” Richard Kelleher, an insightful writer, will read a short story, “Douglas County.” Musician Gloria Brown will play the ukulele and sing several songs.
Janis Russell will read several of her poems. Scott Umphrey will read one of his memoirs. Phil “The Icebreaker” Wagner, a guitar player and singer, will present several songs.
Old Drum Open Mic produces its showcase event the first Thursday night of each month. Prospective presenters can schedule appearances through the Old Drum Open Mic Facebook page. The programs are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.