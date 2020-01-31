Old Drum Open Mic will kick off with music, stories, poetry, and essays for its next program from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St. in Warrensburg.
Phil “The Ice Breaker” Wagner will kick off the evening with several songs. Writer and communicator Eddie Osborne will read an essay titled “Choices.”
The storytelling team of David “Old Drum” and BJ Curtis will regal the audience with another one of their great stories. Mark Pearce will break out some new poems, among them the new works “Angiosperm” and “Writer's Cramp.” He will also show the group another way to sing “America the Beautiful.” Scott Umphrey will share another of his nostalgic memoirs.
Old Drum Open Mic produces its showcase event the first Thursday night of each month. Prospective presenters can schedule appearances through the Old Drum Open Mic Facebook page. Old Drum Open Mic programs are designed to provide a venue for the presentation of original and creative works. The programs are free and open to the public.
