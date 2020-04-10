Jasmine Olmedo and Hector Gustavo Amador Alvarado, of Sedalia, became the parents of a son, Maximiliano Josué Olmedo, born March 5, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Maria and Esteban Olmedo, of Sedalia.
