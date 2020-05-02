The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Pettis County saw a slight increase Friday.
According to the Pettis County Health Center, there have been 43 cases in the county since testing began. Nine individuals have recovered and one remains hospitalized.
According to information from the health center in the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Thursday, a new public health order will be issued for the county effective May 4. It is expected to be issued Saturday before the current order expires Sunday. This will be the second extension of the initial order issued in early April.
Officials urge the community to continue practicing the guidelines for social distancing including staying 6 feet away from others, washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently, staying home if sick and getting tested if you are sick. Citizens are also urged to wear a mask.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Bothwell Regional Health Center Walk In Clinic (660-827-7900) and Katy Trail Community Health (877-733-5824) by appointment. Individuals should call before arriving at either facility.
