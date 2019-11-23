A Sedalia teenager has been arrested for firing a rifle at another individual Thursday morning.
Brandon M. Lynch, 19, has been charged with felony attempted first-degree assault, felony armed criminal action, and two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to court documents and a Sedalia Police report, an officer responded to the 200 block of West Seventh Street for a report of gunshots Thursday morning. Dispatch stated there was an argument and a black male had shot at another subject. Upon arrival the officer checked the area for shell casings, finding none.
A witness told the officer they would not find any casings because the suspect had fired a revolver, possibly a .22. The witness said they were inside a nearby building when they heard shouting coming from outside. The witness said they heard gunshots and saw a black male hanging out of the sunroof of a maroon vehicle firing shots east toward another individual in a parking lot.
The officer then met with other officers at a business on West Broadway Boulevard. The officer saw a maroon Saturn four-door with a sunroof and a “donut” on the rear driver’s side for a tire. The owner of the vehicle was identified as Lynch and another individual.
Sedalia police obtained video from a business on West Seventh Street that had a camera facing the street. The video showed a maroon car, with a donut on the rear driver side, driving north on South Osage Avenue at 8:35 a.m. and turning westbound on West Seventh Street. As the vehicle turned, officers could see it was the Saturn that was at the West Broadway business. A male, “very similar to Lynch,” appeared out of the sunroof on the footage and faced toward an individual in the parking lot on West Seventh Street. The vehicle then left the frame.
Lynch had been released from the scene but was thought to be near the Pettis County Jail. Lynch was located in the jail lobby and taken into custody. He agreed to speak with the officer and was advised of the statements from witnesses and video footage. Lynch said an individual was chasing him and Lynch had felt threatened. Lynch said he went through the sunroof and fired a cap gun at the subject to try to scare them. After Lynch was advised damage had been found on a building at the location indicating it was not a cap gun, Lynch said he fired a .22.
When asked where the gun was, Lynch said he did not know.
Contact was made with the individual Lynch shot at. The individual said they wanted to fight Lynch so they walked toward the vehicle. They said they were in the parking lot and went to pick up a stick when Lynch fired a gun at them.
According to court documents, the individual “was not an immediate threat to Lynch when Lynch fired the weapon. The rounds fired by Lynch, from a moving vehicle, crossed a city street, only one of which was located.”
Lynch is being held at the Pettis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
