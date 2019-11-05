Editor's note: This article has been updated to include new information from Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond.
One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Pettis County on Tuesday.
According to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, the sheriff’s office received a call around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance at a residence in northwest Pettis County about 5 miles north of La Monte. Bond said four sheriff’s office deputies and one Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper responded.
Upon arrival, shots were reportedly fired at the officers. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, the subject ignored verbal commands to drop the weapon. The officers returned fire and struck the resident, who died of their injuries on scene. No officers were injured.
The Pettis County Coroner’s Office has not notified next of kin, so Bond said he could not release any identifying information about the deceased individual. Bond said that person was the only one at the residence upon officers’ arrival.
“We’re still investigating the scene, so we’re basing this on the information from the initial officer reports and we’re going to have to make sure that the scene supports the information that’s shown,” Bond told the Democrat. “The information as we understand it is when officers arrived on scene they were met with gunfire from a person who came outside the residence. They returned fire, striking that individual.”
Bond said the Pettis County officers involved were excused from duty for the remainder of Tuesday. He said he and his command staff would make a determination Tuesday evening about whether they would remain excused from duty.
Bond said due to the circumstances, he has requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, which is the agency’s investigative unit. Officers from that unit, sheriff’s office detectives and the Pettis County Coroner’s Office remained on scene Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.