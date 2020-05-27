One male is dead and a female is injured after an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Benton County Wednesday evening.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the Grandview Beach area just outside of Warsaw city limits at roughly 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting, according to Sheriff Eric Knox.
“We’re still working it, I just left there,” Knox told the Democrat at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. “We had two people shot. One man was deceased and one female was flown out.”
Knox said it preliminarily looked like an attempted murder-suicide.
“So the boyfriend apparently shot the female, his girlfriend, and then turned the weapon on himself,” Knox explained. “That’s what it’s looking like but it’s preliminary. The boys are working it out and I was there for the interview with the witness.”
Knox said the female was still alive to his knowledge at the time of the interview and had been flown to another facility from Bothwell Regional Health Center.
