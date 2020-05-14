The Department of Social Services announced Missouri Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households are now able to use an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to purchase eligible foods online.
The United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service approved two retailers, Amazon and Walmart, for online purchasing. Online purchasing is a permanent option for Food Stamp/SNAP participants. To get started with online purchasing, Food Stamp/SNAP participants just need to connect directly with the online retailer. Food Stamp/SNAP benefits cannot cover any delivery fee or other associated charges.
As of April 30, 752,315 Missourians or 360,937 households receive Food Stamp/SNAP benefits, a new record for a one-month increase in Missouri’s Food Stamp/SNAP caseload, In March, 660,628 individuals, or 311,401 households participated in the program.
Missourians in need of information on benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov and use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get answers to basic questions that are not specific to an individual’s case. They can also call for information or assistance at 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
