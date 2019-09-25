Show Me Sound Chorus invites women who like to sing Christmas music to come to rehearsal Monday nights to learn music to perform at local retirement and nursing facilities during November and December. Oct. 7 is the beginning of Holiday Harmony for the chorus. Women are asked to attend three rehearsals. Several performances are scheduled, all on Monday nights, during the season. Rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
