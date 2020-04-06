Open Door Pantry and Soup Kitchen are remaining open to serve the people of Pettis County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contrary to many misconceptions that the pantry and soup kitchen are closed, Executive Director Amanda Davis said both are open and serving the community during this ongoing health crisis.
Davis added due to the pandemic, Open Door has closed its Thrift Store, 612 S. Hancock Ave., but not the other facilities.
Hours of operation for the pantry, 111 W. Sixth St., remain the same from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Hours for the soup kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St., have changed. The kitchen will serve a hot meal at noon Monday through Saturday and at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“Our choice pantry has changed to a box system during this time,” Davis said. “This way we can continue to serve the community while minimizing exposure and keeping patrons and staff safe.”
To receive a box of food, clients should drive up under the pantry’s awning. Davis said vehicle trunks should be cleaned out so staff can safely place the food into the vehicle. Clients should have their driver’s license and proof of residence on hand and should remain in their vehicle.
Once a person pulls into the driveway, a staff member will approach the client for identification to make sure they live in Pettis County.
“We are still giving food out once a month to families,” Davis said. “Everybody gets the same box; the food doesn’t change.”
Clients can only pick up a box of food once a month or until further notice from The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, Davis added. For those who do not have a vehicle and who walk, the pantry has “walker boxes” prepared. Proxy clients need a dated letter along with their name and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
“We had to stop our voucher system (for clothing, utilities, etc.),” Davis said. “But we are doing water deposits. If somebody needs their water turned on … we will do that.
“It’s just very important for people to have water right now,” she continued. “To be able to wash their hands.”
For more information, visit Facebook.com/OpenDoorSedaliaMissouri or call 660-827-1613.
