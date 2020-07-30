When the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March, it seemed every fan, player, coach and owner were on the same, even playing field: the couch.
It was the ideal setting for armchair quarterbacks to recline, throw on a movie and wonder, “What’s going to happen next?”
During the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary “Long Gone Summer,” which dramatically recaptures the 1998 home run chase between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, one source described a savvy method to track potential long shots.
“One of the little hallmarks of an intelligent fanbase is how they react to a fly ball,” said ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn. “When the ball goes in the air, they immediately look at the outfielder. You know within a second whether that ball is going to be caught.”
I believe a similar concept exists in many sports. Want to know where the basketball or volleyball is going on the court? Pay attention to the players off the ball.
Wondering what play coach called on third down? Take note of the formation around the offensive line.
And how, from a camera positioned hundreds of feet behind the mound, do you assess a pitch that reached the plate in milliseconds? I recommend following the catcher’s mitt — not the ball.
Of course, Quinn’s quote was used to describe fans — admittedly in the midst of a unprecedented, historic chase — entering a frenzy at the sound of every fly ball.
“They’re screaming until the ball is caught, which means they’re just watching the ball,” Quinn said. “They kind of lost their minds.”
Here is the lesson for fans as professional leagues restart from coronavirus delays and make a long-anticipated return: if you want to know what happens next, don’t get caught ball-watching.
These games could not matter any less. MLB is rescheduling its 60-game season on the fly. The NHL format is complex even to those participating in the restart. NBA play-in contests will not be considered for individual awards and, in the Wubble, last season’s MVP and WNBA Finals champion Elena Delle Donne was denied her salary after opting out with health concerns.
Given these circumstances, the results of these league restarts are borderline illegitimate. When you quit ball-watching, the real story — how professionals can safely return to work amid a pandemic — comes into focus.
Decisions, regulations and mistakes recorded at the professional level will be emulated at the local level, with far less resources to deal. Schools are acquiring thermometers the same way pro leagues collected COVID-19 tests. In-game masks are worn with varying frequency. Honest feedback during contract tracing will be as tricky for teenagers as it was with the Miami Marlins.
The simultaneous return of professional, college and high school football institutions has emphasized this connection.
In preparation for a once-in-a-lifetime return to the gridiron, training camps and schedules across all levels of the game have been altered or canceled. Local guidelines, health considerations and personal preference will force some schools and players to opt-out of athletic campaigns. Seasons will be dramatically altered by a mandated quarantine and schools will sever or at least modify their in-person connection with fans.
Under these conditions, folks will rightfully call into question the legitimacy of these results — the same way many perceive MLB’s steroid-era records.
“Long Gone Summer” successfully illustrates the heartwarming nature of MLB’s summer of ‘98, as well as the greed and professional pressure that motivated baseball’s most prolific juicers.
While the documentary captures what made that campaign special to fans and the league, I believe it suffers from its own bout of “ball-watching” in reckoning with the epidemic of that time.
The steroid era was not dangerous because the results were illegitimate, unfair or deceitful.
It was dangerous because playing around with anabolic steroids can get you killed.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
