Annual summer fairs bring friends from far and wide together. For many, they are a homecoming of sorts as residents and those who have moved from their hometown return to celebrate a relaxed time of livestock shows, barbecue and pie baking contests and tractor pulls.
For more than 50 years, the Smithton Town and Country Fair has stood the test of time. Serving as the Pettis County Fair, the directors have decided to postpone the annual summer tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The decision to cancel the 2020 fair was obviously very difficult and was not taken lightly,” Fair Board President Greg Wehrman explained via email Monday. “The fair board had already put in a lot of time to make this year’s fair a top-notch event.
“The decision was made to cancel the summer event when we could not make plans to have the fair,” he continued. “Businesses were closed or struggling so we felt it would be very hard to ask for donations, sponsorships and ads. Additionally, at the time decisions needed to be made, no one knew when or if the stay-at-home order would be lifted.”
Wehrman and the board members want to send the message that there are plans for a fair in 2021 and beyond.
“Since its inception, the fair has been held every year until now,” Wehrman said. “With that in mind, the fair board is actively planning a fall event.
“The plans are in their infancy at this time so we have not yet pursued the location, events or exact dates,” he added. “We know this will have to come together fast, but the board is anxious and willing to put in the time to do so.”
Founded in 1967, the annual event is a way to showcase livestock raised by Pettis County youth as well as various 4-H and FFA projects. Children and adults also have the opportunity to showcase the best from their gardens, sewing, craft and woodworking skills. Many of the award winners go on to show at the Missouri State Fair.
As Wehrman pointed out, some of the directors are heavily involved with livestock shows and 4-H, and those too have had cancellations and postponements across the board.
According to Missouri State Fair Beef and Livestock Supervisor David Dick, the loss of smaller fairs is difficult for area youth.
“The local fairs are usually the first time out for many of these 4-H and FFA projects,” Dick explained. “The exhibitors and their families lose the opportunities to show off their projects and making family memories.”
Another highlight of the annual event is the Miss Pettis County Pageant. The winner of the competition has the opportunity to compete for the Missouri State Fair Queen title in August.
“The Miss Pettis County is one that is just really tough,” Wehrman said. “The board members in charge of this event were really struggling to get applicants with all the schools closed. This is one of those events that candidates need that face-to-face conversation to understand what the benefits are to being involved with this and that was just not an option this year.”
One thing that will not change this year is the fair’s commitment to education. A portion of the proceeds from the fair, typically $5,000, are used to fund scholarships for graduating seniors at Smithton R-VI School District.
“The Smithton Town and Country Fair Board will be offering scholarships as we have for a number of years,” Wehrman commented. “The 2020 seniors have had enough disruptions and the board insisted that the scholarships go on as normal.”
