Five members of the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America Phi Beta Lambda Chapter from Otterville School recently traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for the FBLA-PBL National Leadership Conference. More than 14,000 attendees competed in 140 events. Attending students had to qualify after competing at the State Leadership Conference in Springfield in April.
Attendees participated in several days of interactive leadership workshops from the KPMG, Tallo, and MBA Research. Students also toured the sites around San Antonio and Austin, networked with members from other states and the world, and competed for national recognition and scholarship.
Otterville FBLA member Ben Morrison was elected National North Central Region Vice President representing Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Missouri. His campaign team consisted of Campaign Manager Cyrus Gilmore, Isaiah Gilmore and Ryan Siegel. Morrison is the son of Brian and Katie Morrison. The Otterville FBLA Chapter Adviser is Cindy Birdwell.
Missouri FBLA-PBL also brought home numerous recognitions, including the largest state chapter in the North Central Region. The mission of FBLA is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
