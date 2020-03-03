The Otterville Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America members attended District 6 Contest on Friday, Feb. 7, at Moberly Area Community College. District 6 Officers from Otterville for 2019-20 who are retiring include Kit Thompson, President; Noah Saltsgaver, Vice President of Public Relations; Ben Morrison, Vice President of Membership; and Oralia Spellmeyer, Vice President of Communications.
Installed as new officers from Otterville for 2020-21 are: Noah Saltsgaver, President and Nick Schaller, Secretary.
Placing at competition and advancing to state are: 1st Business Financial Plan: Josie Neal, Carrier McKinney, and Halle Draffen; 1st Business Plan: Megan Helmig, Lexie May, and Katie McKinney; 1st Word Processing Ben Morrison and 2nd Place Word Processing Mark Oleynik; 4th Introduction to Information Technology Brandon Sewell and Networking Concepts; 4th Health Care Administration Kit Thompson. Winners in the top 5 category but unable to advance to state are: 4th Introduction to Public Speaking Noah Saltsgaver; 4th Impromptu Speaking Kylie Lawson; and 4th Introduction to Business Presentation Autumn Sparks.
Otterville FBLA Advisor Cindy Birdwell, Kathy Thompson and Russ Slocom also attended the event. The FBLA State Leadership Conference will be April 19-21 in Springfield.
